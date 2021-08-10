Love Island: how much longer is left of ITV2 show? Love Island feels like it has been on our screens for months!

We have been loving Love Island on our screens almost every night of the week, but unfortunately, all good things must come to an end - and now that Casa Amor is over and done with and our couples are beginning to settle into a groove, Love Island is showing every sign of slowly wrapping up. So when will the season finale take place? Find out here…

The Love Island 2021 finale will take place on Monday 23 August after 49 episodes showcasing the islanders' journey in the villa, meaning that we have just under two weeks of drama left!

WATCH: Teddy reveals he is technically a prince!

Of course, we still have plenty of classic villa moments to be excited for in the meantime, including the baby challenge (where islanders are tasked with taking care of a fake baby for the day), and meeting the parents (which we presume will be done over video chat this year)!

Fans are also keen to see the previous popular games including the Headline game and the Twitter game, which sees the contestants fill in the blanks of what people on the outside world have been saying about their villa journey.

Will you be sad when it's over?

A recent episode of the hit show forced ITV to release a statement following complaints about Faye’s treatment of Teddy after she watched a clip where he spoke about feeling an attraction for one of the bombshells in Casa Amor.

It read: “Welfare and duty of care towards our contributors is always our primary concern, and we take the emotional well-being of all the Islanders extremely seriously.

"We have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times who monitor and regularly speak to all of the Islanders in private and off camera, especially if someone appears to be upset. All the Islanders are therefore fully supported by the professionals on-site and by their friends in the villa. Islanders can always reach out and talk to someone if they feel the need.”

