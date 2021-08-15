Kelly Ripa makes quirky beauty confession alongside gorgeous red carpet photo The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is currently in The Hamptons

Kelly Ripa was feeling nostalgic over the weekend and shared a stunning throwback photo on social media with her followers.

Taking to Instagram, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star posted a picture of herself and her husband Mark Consuelos on the red carpet.

But it was the caption that really got fans talking, as Kelly remarked on a quirky beauty trend that was popular at the time.

She wrote: "#fbf 2008. Just a couple of kids. One of us dared to wear white eyeliner on the lower lid. Don't know who took the photo, but I'm glad it exists."

Comments soon came in, with one follower writing: "I still wear white eye liner! It's great" while another wrote: "I've tried the white on the lower lid it's not horrible!" A third added: "Gorgeous. And I totally remember when white under lid eyeliner was a thing!"

Others remarked on just how happy Kelly and Mark looked – who recently celebrated 25 years together.

Kelly Ripa got fans talking with her red carpet photo and makeup confession

The couple met on All My Children and went on to welcome three children, who are now all grown-up – Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

Michael is showing signs of following in his famous parents' footsteps as an actor and is set to star in the upcoming series of Riverdale, playing a younger version of his dad's character Hiram.

Talking of the experience, Michael told People: "Acting opposite my dad was such a surreal experience. But we both had the BEST time.

Kelly is currently vacation at her holiday home in The Hamptons

"Working on Riverdale was a bucket list moment for me. I immediately felt welcomed by the amazing cast and crew and am grateful for this wonderful opportunity to continue to learn and grow as an actor."

While Michael is enjoying acting, his sister Lola has a keen interest in music and performing, while the youngest, Joaquin, is enrolled on the University of Michigan's wrestling programme.

Mark Consuelos taking a dip in the family's swimming pool

Kelly has been enjoying a well-deserved break off Live for the past three weeks while staying at her family's holiday home in The Hamptons.

Fans are looking forward to seeing the star back on screen reunited with her co-host Ryan Seacrest, and while she hasn't revealed when she will be returning, it's likely to be before the summer ends.

