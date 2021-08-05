Kelly Ripa celebrates special occasion with unforgettable photos during time off Live The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is in The Hamptons with her family

Kelly Ripa is enjoying her family vacation at her home in The Hamptons, and has been missed by viewers on Live over the past few weeks.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside sprawling vacation home in The Hamptons

But during her time away from work, the TV star didn't forget about someone close to her heart, her fellow executive producer of Live with Kelly and Ryan – Michael Gelman.

Michael turned 60 on Wednesday and while the former Hope and Faith star couldn't be around to celebrate his big day at work, she made up for it with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa clears up hilarious rumours in vacation video

Kelly shared a series of fun – and unforgettable – photos of the pair together from over the years, including one of the birthday boy dressed up as a zombie and another of Kelly dressed in a short blonde wig.

MORE: Kelly Ripa looks sensational in candid photo taken by Mark Consuelos

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Michael makes revelation about famous family in rare interview

The pair also posed in a picture with Ryan Seacrest – also an executive producer of the popular ABC daytime show, among other hilarious snapshots.

Alongside the images, Kelly wrote: "Happy milestone birthday @gelmanlive (objects are younger than they may appear)."

Kelly Ripa marked a special celebration as fellow Live executive producer Michael Gelman turned 60

On Live on Wednesday, Michael was presented with a show-stopping cake consisting of four tiers, all covered in photos of him from over the years.

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals incredible news and husband Mark Consuelos 'can't wait'

WATCH: Kelly Ripa addresses bizarre rumours during family vacation in video with Mark Consuelos

What's more, his wife and daughters surprised him as they wheeled out the cake, and he was more than happy to see them in the studio.

While Kelly – who has been hosting Live since 2001 – adores her job, she is also enjoying some well-deserved time off to spend with her family.

Kelly and Michael are longterm friends

The TV host has been in The Hamptons for the past few weeks and has a gorgeous home there boasting sea views and a spacious garden, complete with an outside swimming pool.

MORE: Kelly Ripa looks sensational in windswept beach photo to mark special celebration

MORE: Kelly Ripa prepares for bittersweet end of an era in her family

Kelly is away with her husband Mark Consuelos and their children, who no doubt are making the most of their time together before a big change to their family unit.

Kelly and Michael with Ryan Seacrest

Come September, Kelly and Mark's youngest son Joaquin is moving away to Michigan for university, meaning that the celebrity couple will be empty nesters.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola causes a stir in rare family photo

READ: Kelly Ripa's replacement revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Joaquin is the first of their children to move states for university, with their older children Michael and Lola opting to stay in New York for further education.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.