Neil Jones inadvertently hinted that Good Morning Britain host Adil Ray is expected to appear in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Appearing on Friday's show, the professional dancer opened up about the new series as he revealed the dancers would be in quarantine together. "No dates yet, they're working really hard," he shared. "We're getting ready to go into rehearsals, we're going into lockdown."

"We're going to have a couple of weeks alone, get tested, make sure we're healthy and then we're going to go into lockdown together just so we can work on all the pro dances, basically," he added.

Adil's co-host Ranvir Singh added fuel to the fire when she probed Neil whether he knew who would be taking part, suggesting Adil would make a great contestant. "Normally we find out when you find out," replied Neil. "So, normally we'd be in rehearsals and we'd find out [and go], 'Oh OK, how tall is this person? Where do they live, what's going to happen?" To which, Adil joked: "About 5'9!"

Adil Ray is tipped to join Strictly this year

The broadcaster then asked if these contestants should start training now, to which, Neil replied: "If you can get in some practise, do it… It's fine, I personally like a complete beginner, no bad habits - it's a lot easier to dance with someone like that." Adil then joked: "You're talking generally, obviously."

In June, the BBC announced that Strictly will return for another year despite the pandemic. In a statement, the broadcaster said: "The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

"To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual." It was later revealed that the new series will start in October, rather than September.