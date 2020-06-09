Neil Jones delights fans with some very exciting news about his future The Strictly Come Dancing star has a very busy 2021 planned…

Neil Jones delighted fans on Tuesday after sharing some much-needed good news. The Strictly Come Dancing pro finally announced his rescheduled tour dates for his Gingerland Tour, which was due to start this month but had to be postponed due to COVID-19. Sharing the exciting update on Instagram, Neil revealed his 2021 dates, while asking for fans to be patient with venues due to furloughed staff.

He wrote: "The dates you have been waiting for... GINGERLAND TOUR. You can book tickets at www.neiljonestour.com. If you already booked tickets then your tickets gave most likely been rescheduled to the new date and if you haven’t heard anything yet. Please bear with venues as not all shows are on sale yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staff at venues being furloughed."

Neil Jones' Gingerland Tour is hitting the road in 2021

The Gingerland 2021 Tour kicks off in Coventry at the Albany Theatre on 25 February before moving onto Stourbridge and Worcester on 27 February. It then picks back up in Ayr, Scotland, on 2 March before stops in South Shields, Lincoln, and Blackburn. In April, Neil will be in Exeter, Birmingham and Stevenage before concluding the tour in Bromley at the Churchill Theatre on 11 April. Full dates can be found on his website.

Needless to say, his fans were delighted by the news. One commented: "Great! Can't wait to see your show." Another wrote: "I initially bought tickets for my mum's birthday but the new date is close to my birthday next year! Can't wait to see you." A third added: "Had already checked with the Theatre, not missing this for nothing!! Whoop! Whoop!"

Neil revealed last August that he would be touring his very own show this year. He wrote at the time: "I'm really excited to announce that I will be touring my very own show in 2020 called 'GINGERLAND' I can’t wait to entertain you all with my new show I've created which embraces what made me unique in the world of ballroom dancing and who influenced me as a dancer... It just so happens that they were all ginger with Dancing, Music and Comedy trust me you haven’t seen anything like it."

