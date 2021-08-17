Netflix has been at the top of its game with some brand new content recently. One film that everybody seems to be talking about is action-packed thriller, Beckett. The movie focuses on a man on the run for his life after a devastating accident – sounds intriguing right?

MORE: Sex Education season three first look reveals that Otis has new look

As well as a gripping plot, the film boasts an impressive cast, namely John David Washington as Beckett, while Alicia Vikander plays April and The Predator star Boyd Holbrook stars as Stephen Tynan.

But is the film worth watching? Find out what viewers have to say about Beckett...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's new action-packed film, Beckett - see the official trailer

The official synopsis for the movie, released on Netflix last week, reads: "While vacationing in Greece, American tourist Beckett becomes the target of a manhunt after a devastating accident.

"Forced to run for his life and desperate to get across the country to the American embassy to clear his name, tensions escalate as the authorities close in, political unrest mounts, and Beckett falls even deeper into a dangerous web of conspiracy."

Despite the film only being available to stream for a few days, many viewers have already watched and given their take on Beckett on social media – and it seems there's been a mixed response judging by online comments.

MORE: This Outlander star has a very famous relative – can you guess who?

MORE: Why is Grace and Frankie ending after season seven?

John David Washington has received high praise for his performance

One person was particularly gripped by the film, tweeting: "The new @netflix original #Beckett is an edge-of-your-seat mystery thriller.

"John David Washington is great as a fish out of water trying to survive as he finds himself caught up in a political conspiracy. I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed this movie." Another echoed this view, writing: "Love that movie!!! Highly recommended!!! #Beckett #Netflix."

However, others were less impressed and left feeling a little confused by the plot. "Has anyone seen #beckett yet on @Netflix??? What is it about??? I am so confused."

MORE: 11 books that are being made into TV shows in 2021

Have you watched Beckett yet?

Another said: "Somehow that's two John David Washington movies in a row that left me a bit confused. #Beckett and #Tenet."

John David Washington spoke about his role in the action movie ahead of its release. He told Deadline: "When you have a great cast, a lot of the time you don't have to think about making it work, you listen to the talent you're surrounded by and react.

"The other actors were so good I had to be on my A-game the whole time. As a performer, I love that, it's one of the reasons I love doing what I get to do, seeing what other people bring and how they approach the work. It was the ultimate challenge to keep up with those performances."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.