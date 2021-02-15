A Place in the Sun's Danni Menzies announces exciting news - and fans are delighted The presenter made the announcement on her Instagram

Danni Menzies is used to jetting off across Europe enjoying the sunny climates of Spain, Greece and plenty others for Channel 4's A Place in the Sun.

But it seems the presenter is getting used to the cooler temperatures the UK has to offer, as the presenter has announced she is fronting a new series exploring Scotland.

The presenter, who hails from Scotland, revealed the news to her fans on social media, writing: "Scotland: On My Door Step. Here's the first drop of a mini IGTV series I've done showing the beauty and fun that I'm lucky enough to have on my door step here in Scotland!", as she braved swimming in a lake. The series will be released on her Instagram in a series of videos for her followers to enjoy.

WATCH: A Place in the Sun's Danni Menzies reveals sneak peek at new series

Plenty of Danni's followers were quick to congratulate the presenter on her gig. One person wrote: "Wow it's the best thing in the world I love open water swimming and so will you hun. X"

A second person said: "Well done!!", while a third said: "Hats off danni ... rather you than me, looks beautiful mind you!"

The A Place in the Sun star has been spending some time away from the day job, no doubt due to restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and, like many, spending more time at home. The TV presenter has also been using the time to candidly open up about chow current times has affected her mental health.

Danni's new series will on her IGTV

Sharing an image of her on a yoga mat at home on her Instagram, the TV personality said: "Having a good start to the day right now is key. I decided in bed last night after feeling crap yesterday that today would be a great day. I got up really early and made sure I got my yoga, meditation, affirmations and workout in before 9am.

"If you've been struggling a little this lockdown I can't tell you how much a good wee morning routine helps, give it a go!"

