Does Harry Styles have a super-secret role in new Marvel film Eternals?

Online sleuths are convinced that Harry Styles has been secretly cast in upcoming new Marvel movie Eternals, one of 2021's most anticipated releases.

The film, directed by Oscar-winning Nomadland filmmaker Chloé Zhao, already boasts an impressive cast including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani, among others. So could Harry be joining them? Here's what we know…

WATCH: See the first trailer for Eternals

Rumours about the former One Direction star's involvement in the upcoming superhero flick first began to swirl last September when Variety reporter Kris Tapley shared a news article about Harry's casting in Olivia Wilde's new thriller Don't Worry Darling that referred to the role as his "first acting gig since Dunkirk". In Kris's now-deleted tweet, he wrote: "Second if we're counting the Marvel movie no one knows he's in".

Meanwhile, former Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden has reportedly been quoted saying that Eternals features more famous faces that fans don't know about yet. To add fuel to the fire, the two Brit stars began following each other when filming for the project commenced in the summer of 2019.

Eternals will be released in UK cinemas in October 2021

Although fans were left disappointed after the trailer for the film dropped last month and Harry was nowhere to be seen, some have held on to hope after realising neither was the character he's reportedly set to play, Starfox.

Speculation was sparked anew this week following Salma Hayek's appearance on The Ellen Show after the Mexican-born star revealed that her pet owl had embarrassingly coughed up a hairball on the Watermelon Sugar singer's head once when he was over at her house. While there's every chance that these two very famous people working in the same industry happen to be friends, fans are convinced Salma has now subtly confirmed that Harry will be a part of the Marvel film.

What do you think? While nothing is confirmed yet, fans on social media are certainly hoping the rumours are true. Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "Please, let the rumours of Harry Styles being in Eternals be true. PLEASE," while another added: "WHAT?! Harry is in Eternals?!" A third joked: "Can't believe Salma Hayek's owl exposed one of MCU's biggest secrets."

