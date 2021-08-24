Fans have the same complaint over Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer - and they have a point The film is set to be released in December 2021, bring it on!

After an early leak, Sony has finally released the full-length trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home - and it looks epic. The trailer picks up from the final moments of Far From Home, with Peter Parker’s identity exposed to the world while also being accused of the murder of Mysterio. Although fans were thrilled by the trailer, many had the same complaint about one plot point.

In the clip, Peter goes to Dr Strange for help after his life is ruined by his secret being exposed. Dr Strange agrees to help him and accidentally opens the multiverse - but plenty of people took to social media to question the likelihood of the superhero doing something so dangerous.

Radio 1 film critic Ali Plumb said: “My thought: I'll need plenty more explanation as to why Doctor Strange (sorry, ‘Stephen’) would so something so reckless as to cast that spell - putting Peter's unforeseen interruptions to one side - because frankly that decision doesn't really *fit* for me. Seems so flippant.” Another person added: “Ok but why would doctor strange be so stupid as to cast that spell though.”

What did you think of the trailer?

However, others had an answer for his actions, with one writing: “Everyone saying Doctor Strange doing the spell even though it was dangerous seems out of character apparently forgot that Stephen Strange's foundation in the MCU is arrogance and the desire to test limits.”

Another fan added: “I’m going to say: Strange knows it’s dangerous but 1. Kinda likes that it’s dangerous 2. Thinks he’s powerful enough to control it. Strange can be rather…hubristic at times.”

