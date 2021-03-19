Viewers are not happy about the same thing in Falcon and the Winter Soldier Warning, spoilers ahead for Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode one!

After months of waiting, Marvel fans have finally been treated to the first episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which sees Steve Rogers' two best pals, Sam Wilson and James 'Bucky' Barnes, team up as an unlikely duo.

The first episode of the series sees Sam donate the Captain America shield, which Steve gave to him in Avengers Endgame, to a museum that honours his legacy.

However, in the final moments of the first instalment, it is revealed that the government has given the shield to a 'new' Captain America, saying: "We need someone to inspire us again, someone who can be a symbol for all of us... The United States of America has a new hero. Join me in welcoming your new Captain America!"

Needless to say, fans weren't happy. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Me trying to figure who’s new Captain America that was at the end cause it sure as hell isn’t mine," while another added: "That‘s not my Captain America take that back." A third person added: "ALL SAM WILSON WANTED WAS TO RESPECT STEVE’S LEGACY AND THEY TURNED AROUND AND DID THAT [expletive]."

Sam and Bucky will be teaming up

So what do we know about the 'new' Captain America? Black Mirror actor Wyatt Russell will be playing John Walker, who appears in the comics. While initially a villain named 'Super-Patriot,' he then becomes a good guy who briefly replaces Steve as Captain America, but struggled with the pressure of the name. While we're expecting the show will put its own spin on the story, we can't wait to see where it goes from here!

