James Martin was rushed to A&E after mystery accident

Many of us remember him as the fun-loving cook from the nineties TV show Ready Steady Cook, hosted by Ainsley Harriott but This Morning regular and host of James Martin's Saturday Morning, James Martin, shared a worrying, but cryptic, update about his health with his fans on social media.

MORE: Celebrity chefs' jaw-dropping homes: James Martin, Gordon Ramsay, Tom Kerridge and more

The talented celebrity chef was taken to A&E recently where he was treated with stitches by medics. He thanked doctors following his visit to A&E but did not disclose what had happened to cause him to need stitches, leaving fans confused.

The 49-year-old took to Twitter on Thursday morning to share a message with his 707, 300 followers and to express his gratitude to the A&E crew who treated him. James wrote: "Thanks to the A&E crew for stitching me up …bloody stars literally… thank you."

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Martin shares amazing news with fans

One fan commented: "Since being on Warfarin I treated myself to these no cut gloves amazing. Not afraid to use sharp knives now. Hope you heal soon" followed by heart and cupcake emojis. Another fan wrote: "Hope you are feeling ok tonight James - maybe a few G & Ts may help the healing process."

SEE: The This Morning presenters' homes are SO stunning - see inside

MORE: James Martin is living the country dream with girlfriend – see house

We're wishing James a speedy recovery!

Fans sent well wishes and many were curious as to what had happened to cause what is thought to have been an accident and they asked James to provide details. The Strictly Come Dancing star hasn't shared any information about the unknown injury.

We're sure James will be back to his usual self in no time, and his busy schedule often includes making television appearances from his jaw-dropping home, which he shares with his girlfriend, TV producer, Louise Davies. As well as having a state-of-the-art kitchen in his home, the celebrity chef also has an impressive outdoor kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven - and we're jealous!

James at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2018

The TV chef has also had plenty of incredible career moments outside of his abode, including a meeting with the Queen - where they discussed her corgis. He told HELLO!: "We chatted about dogs, about life. She's very polite, it was great. You don't remember what you said because you were so nervous – you can't believe you're having a one on one conversation with the Queen for 45 minutes."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.