Stacey Dooley reveals sweet tribute to boyfriend Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley has revealed how she pays tribute to her boyfriend, Kevin Clifton, and we love the cute look! The Strictly Come Dancing winner shared a snap of herself with her red hair pulled up into a ponytail, revealing a dangling earring of the letter ‘K’, in honour of her partner.

The documentarian often shares clips and snaps of life with Kevin, who she met while competing on the 2018 version of the hugely popular dancing show - which the pair went on the win before going public with their romance. They now share a home in London which they have been renovating during the pandemic.

Stacey recently posted a snap of herself cuddled up with Kevin, writing: “Me showing off my clever boyfriend at 2am. (Post the cutest 25 yr old telling us he hopes he looks as good as us, when he’s ‘our age’).” She also shared a snap to wish him luck for his current show, Singin In The Rain, writing: “Good luck tonight sweetheart. Opening night! SO proud. You were made for this role. Make ‘em laugh King Kev.”

Stacey shared a gorgeous snap of her earring

The 34-year-old previously opened up about their relationship on Stacey Sleeps Over, while speaking to Tradwives (a community of women who stay at home to look after their house and children). She said: “Kev and I have been together for two years. I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married. I can't think of anything worse than being a Tradwife. I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He'd divorce me in a heartbeat.”

