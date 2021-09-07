Here's how you can watch season three of Succession early This is so exciting!

Good news, UK Succession fans! It's been revealed that season three of the hit drama is set to premiere at this year's BFI London Film Festival.

MORE: Succession star Mathew Macfadyen gives details on Tom and Greg in season three

Attendees will be able to catch the first few episodes as part of the festival's lineup on Friday 15 October 2021, ahead of the show's release on HBO/Sky Atlantic.

Find out more, and how you can book tickets below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you looking forward to Succession season three?

Tickets for London Film Festival, which is taking place from the 6th to 17 October, will go on general sale at 10am on 20 September, although priority members such as BFI Patrons and BFI Members will be able to book earlier. It's believed tickets for the screenings will be priced between £10 and £30. You can find out more about booking here.

MORE: Succession season three: everything we know so far

MORE: 9 outfits we want to steal from Succession's Shiv Roy

There's no news just yet when season three will be released, although it has previously been teased that it will be before the end of the year. Speaking to Deadline about when the new series could air, HBO boss Casey Bloys said that in a "normal world", the show would be out before 2022, adding: "But that would mean we don't get hit with any Covid delays. It's hard to predict right now".

UK fans will have the chance to watch season three early

While season three will see the return of stars - including Brian Cox as Logan the head of the powerful Roy family, Kieran Culkin as Roman, Jeremy Strong as Kendall, Sarah Snook as Shiv, Matthew Macfayden as Tom Wambsgans and Nicholas Braun as cousin Greg - it will also welcome a host of new characters.

Joining the all-star cast are True Blood's Alexander Skarsgard, Love & Basketball actress Sanaa Lathan, Broadway star Linda Emond and K-Pop singer and Mortal Engines actress Jihae.

MORE: Succession fans share confusion over new season three trailer

Saana will take on the role of Lisa Arthur, who is a "high-profile, well-connected New York lawyer", while Linda is set to play Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, a senior White House aide. Jihae will play Berry Schneider, a leading public relations consultant.

Meanwhile, Swedish star Alexander will portray a character named Lukas Matsson, who is described as a "successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO". It's not yet known what part his character will play in relation to the famous Roy family, but we can't wait to find out!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.