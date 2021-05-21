Good news for Prodigal Son fans following shock cancellation Season two will soon be available to watch in the UK

Fans of Prodigal Son were left devastated earlier this month when it was announced the hit drama series had been cancelled by its US network, FOX.

However, in the wake of the sad news, UK fans have finally been given an update on the release of season two.

It's been confirmed that from Wednesday 9 June 2021, viewers this side of the pond will be able to catch the second season of the drama on Sky One and streaming service NOW.

WATCH: See the trailer for Prodigal Son season two here

Season two began airing in the US in January, and it's safe to say that UK viewers have been desperate to catch the latest episodes of the drama and find out what's become of Michael Sheen's Dr Martin Whitley and his son, Malcolm, played by The Walking Dead actor Tom Payne. The new episodes are also set to introduce a new character played by Catherine Zeta-Jones.

News of the show's cancellation came on 10 May 2021, and fans were both disappointed and baffled to find that the show had been axed due to "low ratings". However, since then, the creators have shared a promising update.

In an interview with Deadline earlier this week, creators Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver admitted that they do not see the show coming to a permanent end and said a new broadcaster could be set to air the third instalment. "WBTV is shopping it as we speak", they said.

Are you looking forward to the second season of Prodigal Son?

Sam also hinted at what season three could involve - and warning spoilers ahead! "The spine of the season was Malcolm Bright becoming his own man," they said. "The Dani-Bright relationship was key, along with a new 'venue' where Martin [Whitly] could shine."

Speaking about the end of season two, which saw Malcolm go to kill his father Martin, they assured: "We'd be really bad writers if we did anything that means Michael Sheen couldn't be a part of the show going forward."

They continued: "I don't know what our chances are. But writing for these actors and this crew was a great privilege."

