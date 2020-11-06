Succession star Mathew Macfadyen gives details on Tom and Greg in season three The Pride and Prejudice actor plays Tom in the hit show

While the cast of Succession is remaining tight-lipped about what to expect from season three after that cliffhanger, Mathew Macfadyen has finally given us a hint about what to expect!

Chatting to his good pal Rob Brydon on the Would I Lie to You star's YouTube Channel, Mathew gave an update on what will happen to the Roy family after the events of the season two finale. Warning, spoilers ahead!

WATCH: Succession season two was left on a major cliffhanger

Addressing the final moments of season two, where Kendall betrays his father by refusing to take the fall for the Cruise Ship scandal and accuses Logan of having knowledge of the cover-ups, Mathew said: "I know a little bit. I can't divulge obviously but it's very exciting.

Mathew plays Tom in the popular show

"It's actually in a really mouthwatering place because it's so beautifully set up with the twist at the end. But it looks like cousin Greg has gone to the Dark Side... to team Kendall."

Brian Cox has previously opened up about season three to The Hollywood Reporter, explaining that the showrunner, Jesse Armstrong, has told him exactly what happens in the future of the show.

Has Greg gone to Kendall's side?

He explained: "I nearly fell off my chair because he [Armstrong] never tells you about the next series. We never knew from episode to episode what was going to happen. But then he told me. And it's jolly thrilling. That's all I can say.

"I think he's also now got a whole new respect for Roman because he feels that Roman has come of age. Roman's defence of Gerri, which is very admirable, but more so his recognising the fallacy of the whole Middle Eastern trip."

