Grey's Anatomy announces return of another familiar face for season 18 The new season will premiere on ABC on Thursday 30 September

Another familiar face will be returning to Grey Sloan Memorial for Grey's Anatomy's record-setting upcoming season.

Just days after it was revealed that Kate Walsh will be donning her scrubs once again for the upcoming season, show bosses have announced that another former star will also be reprising her role.

Abigail Spencer, who played Dr Megan Hunt, will be returning in a recurring capacity in season 18, starting with the season premiere episode on Thursday 30 September.

The actress, who is also known for her roles in Mad Men and True Detective, last appeared in the long-running ABC drama back in 2019. Her character is the younger sister of Dr Owen Hunt, who was played by Kevin McKidd and the love interest of Nathan Riggs, portrayed by Virgin River star Martin Henderson.

The news of Abigail's return follows a number of other former Grey's Anatomy stars' reprisal announcements - and we have a feeling it won't be the last.

Abigail Spencer will be returning to Grey Sloan for multiple episodes of season 18

Last week, show bosses announced that Kate Walsh, who played Patrick Dempsey's character's estranged ex-wife, Dr Addison Forbes Montgomery, will be back for multiple episodes of the upcoming season.

Also returning to the series is Kate Burton, who plays Meredith's mother, Ellis Grey. Viewers will remember that she suffered from Alzheimer's disease and died back in season three, but the Scandal actress has made many appearances on the show since then through both flashbacks and dream sequences. She was most recently seen in season 15 when she appeared to Meredith in a dream.

The premiere episode of Grey's Anatomy season 18 will also introduce viewers to a new character, Dr Alan Hamilton, played by The O.C.'s Peter Gallagher. If that wasn't enough, it will feature a crossover with spinoff show Station 19, meaning that viewers can expect an action-packed hour of TV!

