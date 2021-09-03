This original Grey's Anatomy star is returning for season 18 - and fans are thrilled! The new season will premiere on ABC on Thursday 30 September

Grey's Anatomy season 18 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet! It has been revealed that Kate Walsh will be donning her scrubs once again and reprising her role in the long-running ABC medical drama.

The actress, who played world-class surgeon Dr Addison Forbes Montgomery, will be back for multiple episodes of the upcoming 18th season.

Taking to the official Grey's Anatomy Instagram page to share the incredible news, she said: "Well, well, well. Would you like who it is? That's right, my loves - Dr Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and I'm so excited to be home again, joining Shonda, Ellen and the rest of the incredible cast. Season 18. Just wait until you see what she has in store for you."

Fans couldn't contain their excitement and flocked to the comment section. "STOP IT!!!! I'm even more excited for s18 now!!!!" one wrote. Another said: "Ahhh! I'm so excited!!" and a third added: "This is the BEST news EVER!!"

Long-time Grey's viewers will remember that Kate had a main cast role on the show in seasons two and three after being introduced in the season one finale as Patrick Dempsey's character's estranged ex-wife. After her time on the show came to an end, creator Shonda Rhimes continued Addison's story on spinoff show Private Practice, which saw her move to Los Angeles to start anew.

The actress, who is also known for her roles in The Umbrella Academy and 13 Reasons Why, last appeared in Grey's Anatomy back in 2012, while Private Practice ended after six seasons in 2013.

Kate Walsh played Addison in both Grey's Anatomy and spinoff show Private Practice

The exciting news comes weeks after show bosses confirmed that Kate Burton, who plays Meredith's mother, will also be making "multiple" appearances in the new run of episodes.

While Ellis Grey, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease, died back in season three, the Scandal actress has made many appearances on the show since then through both flashbacks and dream sequences. She was most recently seen in season 15 when she appeared to Meredith in a dream.

As HELLO! previously reported, it seems more likely that this time around, she'll be appearing through flashbacks as Meredith has now woken up from her Covid-induced coma from season 17, which saw her reunite with other departed stars such as Patrick Dempsey and Eric Dane.

The premiere episode of Grey's Anatomy season 18 will also introduce viewers to a new character, Dr Alan Hamilton, played by The O.C.'s Peter Gallagher. If that wasn't enough, it will feature a crossover with spinoff show Station 19, meaning that viewers can expect an action-packed hour of TV!

