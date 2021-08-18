This O.C. star is joining the cast of Grey's Anatomy - and we couldn't be more excited! We can't wait to see him on the show!

In exciting casting news, TV star Peter Gallagher is donning his scrubs for the upcoming 18th season of Grey's Anatomy.

The actor, who is best known for playing Sandy Cohen in The O.C. and William Dodds on Law & Order: SVU will join the cast of the show in a recurring role, meaning that viewers can expect to see a lot of him in the new episodes!

According to Deadline, he will play a new character called Dr Alan Hamilton, who "may hold the key" to how a familiar face from Meredith's past will be reintroduced on the show.

WATCH: Grey's Anatomy season 17 saw the return of several major characters

The 66-year-old actor will make his debut in the medical drama's season 18 premiere, which airs on ABC on Thursday 30 September.

The exciting news comes just a week after show bosses confirmed that Kate Burton, who plays Meredith's mother, will be making "multiple" appearances in the new run of episodes.

The O.C. and Law & Order: SVU star Peter Gallagher is joining the cast

As Grey's fans know, Meredith's mum, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease, died back in season three, but Kate, who is known for her role in Shonda Rhimes' other popular primetime drama, Scandal, has made many appearances on the show since then through both flashbacks and dream sequences. She was most recently seen in season 15 when she appeared to Meredith in a dream.

As HELLO! previously reported, it seems more likely that this time around, she'll be appearing through flashbacks as Meredith has now woken up from her Covid-induced coma from season 17, which saw her reunite with other departed stars such as Patrick Dempsey and Eric Dane.

The premiere episode of Grey's Anatomy season 18 will also feature a crossover with spin-off show Station 19, meaning that viewers can expect an action-packed hour of TV!

