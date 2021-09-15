Louise Minchin thrilled as she is surprised by husband in very rare TV appearance The presenter has been on the show for 20 years

Louise Minchin was thrilled on Wednesday when her husband, David, surprised her in a very rare TV appearance! The TV personality’s hubby visited the BBC Breakfast set to wish her well during her final ever show, and wore a mask of his wife in disguise until the big reveal!

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin puts Dan Walker on the spot after skipping her leaving party

Louise sat with her co-star, Dan Walker, while the pair were surrounded by masked guests, and Dan called: “Can we ask the next two mystery Minchins to come forward, please?”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Minchin surprised by husband on BBC Breakfast

David, and Louise’s dad Patrick, took off their masks, leaving the star to burst out laughing and hug the pair as Dan said: “Louise obviously knows these two very well!”

Fans have been sad to see Louise go after appearing on the show for 20 years, and unfortunately it didn’t go down entirely without a hitch! Dan revealed that his co-star wasn’t able to get into the building for her last broadcast, tweeting: “Classic BBC magic this morning… Louise’s pass has already been cancelled so she couldn’t get in the building! When she eventually got in… her computer login had expired.”

It was Louise's last day at BBC Breakfast

Louise also shared a final selfie, writing: “Good morning and thank you for all your love support and messages xxxx last #sofaselfie #BBCBreakfast."

Taking to Twitter to say farewell to the presenter, one person wrote: “Thank you Louise, you will be very much missed your brilliant partnership with Dan. Having had the pleasure of being interviewed a number of times on the sofa such a warm & insightful journalist. Good luck for the next adventure!”

READ: BBC Breakfast release details of Louise Minchin's replacement in new shake-up

RELATED: BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin makes rare comment about her marriage

Another added: “Louise enjoy your final hour on the @BBCBreakfast sofa. You’ve been the sunshine of our mornings for the last 20 yrs with your professionalism, enthusiasm & humour! So thank you! We’re certainly going to miss you! All the best & enjoy the lie in’s, you’ve earned them!”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.