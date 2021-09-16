Gogglebox confirms five cast members have left show following loss of family members The show will be back on Channel 4 on Friday

Channel 4 has confirmed that, very sadly, five beloved cast members of Gogglebox will not be returning to the show following the loss of their loved ones who co-starred with them on the show.

In 2021, Pete McGarry, Mary Cook and Andy Michael passed away, and it has been confirmed that their respective friends and family - Linda McGarry, Marina Wingrove, and Louis, Alex and Carolyn Michael - won’t be returning to the show. However, show bosses have said the door is open should they wish to return in the future.

Speaking to Daily Star, executive producer Victoria Ray said: “We have had people from the show pass away recently. We lost Mary and Andy, and a little while ago we lost Pete. Their loved ones won’t be taking part in the show for the moment. Understandably, they want their privacy.”

Led by Julie Malone, the Gogglebox cast paid tribute to their late cast mates at the NTAs in September. After accepting the National Television Award for Best Factual Programme award, she said: "I'd like to nominate it to all the people we've sadly lost over the past 18 months, two years. That's Pete, Mary, Andy and everybody's favourite grandma June, who's now reunited with Leon… They were all amazing people, such funny, selfless people, they helped us through the lockdown."

Pete passed away earlier this year

Marina recently paid tribute to her friend Mary, who very sadly died aged 92 in August. Sharing via Gogglebox’s Twitter account, she said: “My dearest friend Mary, treasured memories will last forever. Our laughs and giggles and our ups and downs will forever be in my heart. Deepest sympathies to Mary’s family. Love Marina.”

