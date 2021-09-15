The winner of America's Got Talent season 16 is... (LIVE UPDATES) Congratulations!

Well, we've made it! After 21 episodes, eight auditions, three quarter-finals, two semi-finals, and a grand finale, we have a winner!

Almost, that is. While we keep moving forward with an exciting finale of AGT, keep checking back here to find out who won the show's 16th season.

The season finale was a star-studded affair, including show-stopping performances from the likes of Idina Menzel and Pentatonix, along with displays by members of the USA Olympic gymnastics team Jordan Chiles and Mykayla Skinner.

All season long, AGT brought some incredible moments to fans, ranging from candid confessions courtesy of Simon and Howie Mandel, to Sofia and Heidi Klum's jaw-dropping fashion statements.

The season served some top-tier fashion moments

And one of the show's breakout stars only made an appearance in one of the very first episodes before having to bow out, singer-songwriter Jane Marczewski aka Nightbirde.

Her performance of the original song It's OK, along with her inspiring story of overcoming her health problems, resulted in a golden buzzer from Simon and an audition that's been viewed over 34 million times.

Several contestants made memorable impressions on the audience and judges

While there's no word yet on whether the series will return for a 17th season, we're sure it won't be too long before we find out.

And in the meantime, the show will be returning for a spin-off titled AGT: Extreme, which will spotlight performances from daredevil acts.

