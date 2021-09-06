Nightbirde urged to stay strong as she shares radiant beach photo alongside inspiring update America's Got Talent's Golden Buzzer act is so inspiring

Nightbirde, aka Jane Marczewski, has found a newfound legion of fans since appearing on America's Got Talent.

MORE: Nightbirde shares exciting news on social media

The inspiring singer has been keeping a low profile since leaving the competition to concentrate on her health, but shared an inspiring update with her followers over the weekend.

The 30-year-old, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, shared a beautiful photo of herself sitting on a boat at sea during a wine cruise at Newport Beach.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Meet Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer act Nightbirde

In the caption, the singer explained that while she had been feeling unwell, the trip out had proved to be just the relief she needed.

MORE: AGT's Nightbirde shares heartwarming new clip that sends spirits soaring

MORE: AGT's Nightbirde feels the love after sharing inspirational message with candid picture

"Was feeling super sick until someone said 'wine cruise', and by some miracle, I did NOT throw up into the harbor," she wrote.

Fans urged Nightbirde to stay strong as they left supportive messages in the comments, with one writing: "You look absolutely amazing, stay strong!" while another wrote: "I really hope you get well." A third added: "You've got this. Keep smiling and putting that amazing energy out into the universe."

Nightbirde shared an upbeat post during a trip to the beach

In an Instagram Story, Nighbirde shared another picture of herself hugging a friend, alongside the caption: "Laughed so hard, my cancer shrunk."

MORE: AGT's Nightbirde makes moving plea in latest post that leaves fans in awe

MORE: AGT's Nightbirde shares update with fans following emotional appearance on show

While the singer was forced to leave AGT ahead of the final due to her health, she has kept positive and has been celebrating the success of her song, It's OK, following her debut on the talent show.

Last week, the star revealed that the Live Maple House Sessions version of her audition song had officially hit over four million streams.

Nightbirde was Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer act

While she is no longer officially in the competition, Nightbirde has continued to appear on AGT ahead of the show's final and recently returned to the show via video link to talk to the judges and host Terry Crews.

READ: Who is Simon Cowell's America's Got Talent golden buzzer act Nightbirde?

MORE: AGT's Nightbirde delivers emotional message for fans

During the chat, she revealed her disbelief at just how many times her audition video had been viewed online.

The talented singer has a legion of fans around the world

Simon Cowell in particular was visibly emotional as he told the singer: "You made the decision rightly so that your health is your priority right now, and when we spoke you feel like you've let people down.

MORE: Sofia Vergara inundated with support after sharing emotional news about Nightbirde

MORE: Sofia Vergara talks devastating health diagnosis in heartfelt speech

"And I just want to say on behalf of all of us that you haven't let anyone down. Even though you haven't competed you have already won."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.