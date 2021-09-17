Katie McGlynn pays tribute to Caroline Flack ahead of new Strictly series Caroline took her own life in 2020

Strictly star Katie McGlynn has paid a poignant tribute to Caroline Flack ahead of the start of the new series on Saturday.

Speaking to HELLO! and other outlets, the former Coronation Street actress described the late Love Island host as one of her inspirations out of the show's past contestants.

"Caroline Flack was just incredible, if you watch her journey throughout it, she was just insanely amazing," she said. Caroline was crowned champion in 2014, dancing alongside Pasha Kovalev.

The pair danced sensationally together throughout the entire series, culminating in an emotional showdance to Angels.

Caroline tragically died by suicide at the age of 40 last February.

Katie also praised friend Lisa Riley, describing her as "just incredible when she did box splits" and highlighted how she loved watching the "underdog" develop throughout the series.

The 28-year-old went on to explain that she felt that she was this series' one, adding: "I'll be honest, I am going to be the underdog because I don't know what I'm doing but I hope that I can actually learn and have a nice and positive journey and I hope I get to learn how to dance."

Caroline lifted the Glitterball in 2014

Katie will be paired up with one of the professional dancers on Saturday's launch show, and the actress explained what she was looking for in her dream pro partner.

"I'm looking for somebody who's fun, who knows what they're doing," she revealed. "I want to work hard and I really do want to learn how to dance, but I want to laugh along the way.

The stars will be paired on Saturday's launch show

"I don't want somebody who makes me feel worried about it, I want someone who's very supportive throughout it, because none of us know what we're doing, we need to be taught in a certain way, so we can really breathe with it and just get on with it, but have a smile on your face."

We can't wait to see what happens on the launch show and who's paired with who, and this year will make history with the first all-male pairing.

Great British Bake Off star John Whaite will be dancing with another man on the show, and he has some ideas for who he wants…

