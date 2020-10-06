Strictly stars and Pasha Kovalev come together to pay emotional tribute to Caroline Flack The late Love Island star won Strictly Come Dancing in 2014

Strictly Come Dancing is to air an emotional tribute to former contestant Caroline Flack, who passed away in February. Her dance partner Pasha Kovalev returns for the special as he reflects on some happy memories with the late Love Island star.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson wells up live on-air after Gorka Marquez's emotional surprise

Fellow professional Janette Manrara and judges Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood are seen holding back tears on Saturday's upcoming Best of The Final show.

"I loved Caroline, she was so much fun. Great to be with, she was a joy," explained Bruno. "We will always love Caroline and we will never forget her."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pasha Kovalev shares fond memories of late Strictly champion Caroline Flack

Caroline became the first celebrity to receive a perfect 40 score for all of her dances in the final, which she later won with Pasha back in 2014. They performed their favourite routine of the series, the Charleston, to Istanbul (Not Constantinople) before their stunning show dance – an angelic routine to Robbie Williams' hit song Angels.

MORE: Rachel Riley clarifies Pasha Kovalev is not appearing on Dancing with the Stars

READ: Kevin Clifton pays tribute to Caroline Flack as he reflects on leaving the show

"We saw how she transformed into that beautiful dancer with a big heart on her sleeve," said Pasha. "That series will always have a special place in my heart."

In series 12, both Caroline and Pasha competed alongside the likes of Simon Webbe and Kristina Rihanoff, Frankie Bridge and Kevin Clifton as well as Mark Wright and Karen Hauer.

Caroline and Pasha won the 12th series of Strictly Come Dancing

Janette, 36, added: "For me the highlight was her showdance. She was so into it, you could feel she was lost in the moment. As a performer you can't ask for more. It is a memory I hold close to my heart."

In August, Pasha opened up about his friendship with Caroline for the first time since her death. Taking part in a live Q&A with Jewish youth organisation JLGB, Pasha - who is married to Rachel Riley - described the presenter as a humble person who "struggled to believe in herself" when it came to dance.

The pair were one of the most popular winners on Strictly

"It was an amazing season," Pasha said, when asked about winning the series with the late star. "Caroline was an amazing dancer, who at first didn't believe in her ability. I saw her dancing on the first day of rehearsals, I knew she had a lot of potential dance wise."

He added: "My job was there was to be a rock for her, the person who she can lean on and know that whatever she does on stage, she can do it freely without looking back because she would know that I am right there supporting her."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.