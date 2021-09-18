Chicago Med season seven: everything we know so far One Chicago returns to screens on Wednesday 22 September at 8/7c on NBC

Good news Chicago Med fans, the show is finally back for a seventh season.

The NBC drama ended season six with Dr Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) admitting that she was the one who stole the trial drugs - not Dr Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) - even though he had taken the fall for her.

Dr Dean Archer's (Steven Weber) ethics were also called into question - hours before he was named the interim chief of the ED - and fans saw Dr Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) shot by a former patient.

Here's everything we know so far about the next season of Chicago Med…

MORE: Chicago Fire season ten: everything we know so far

Loading the player...

WATCH: One Chicago trailer hints at major devastation

What will happen in season seven of Chicago Med?

The plot of season seven remains firmly under wraps for now, however, the first trailer revealed that Dr Halstead has been welcomed back into the ED, after Manning's confession.

With Ethan just about pulling through his surgery, he will face months of physical therapy and it's unclear how that will affect his presence in the hospital.

MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Fire star Alberto Rosende teases new romance for Gallo

Dr Archer's methods are surely going to be pulled into focus; both Ethan and Will have had issues with the doctor, but neither has yet told their boss, Sharon Goodwin.

Will Dr Archer's methods be called into question?

Maggie will also have to battle with student doctor Vanessa discovering that Maggie is her biological mother, and her fears that she was shown favoritism.

With Vanessa telling Maggie she doesn't want anyone to know about their relationship, it's sure to cause more drama.

Boss Derek Haas has already revealed that the second episode will be a "major crossover" with Fire and PD.

"We've already started talking about ideas for it and to do one in the vein of Infection [the franchise's 2019 three-part crossover], where it was three big episodes with all three shows represented in all three hours. That would be ideal," he told TV Line.

Who will return for season seven of Chicago Med?

Ethan said goodbye to April

Fans were left in shock earlier in 2021 when it was announced core cast members Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DeCosta were leaving.

Yaya, who has been on the spin-off since its inception in 2015, chose not to sign again with NBC after her contract came up for renewal.

Her character, April Sexton, was accepted into a nurse practitioner course, but she may appear again, as fans last saw her telling Ethan how seeing him shot made her realize how much she loves him.

Kristen Hager and Guy Lockard are joining the show

However, two new characters will join the show, Dr Hammer and Dr Scott.

Diane Frolev, one of two showrunners, told HELLO!: "Guy Lockard's Dr. Scott was a police officer before he was a doctor and still has strong ties to law enforcement - he's close to a number of characters on PD and went to the Academy with Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins). His father and his sister are also both cops.

"Kristen Hager's Dr. Hammer is a young woman who fought hard to overcome a difficult childhood to become the person she is today.

"She went to medical school with Will and was first in their class. He wasn't!"

Maggie was shunned by her biological daughter

When will season seven of Chicago Med air?

Chicago Med will return on 22 September 2021 on NBC.

Viewers can expect to see the show as part of the network's fall line-up, and it will be placed in the middle of the network's now-iconic One Chicago night, with Chicago Med airing at 8pm EST, Chicago Fire at 9pm EST, and Chicago PD rounding the series out at 10pm PST.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.