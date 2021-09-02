Chicago Med star Steven Weber reveals major new addition to season seven We can't wait!

NBC has dropped new images ahead of Chicago Med's season seven premiere, but it was star Steven Weber who revealed the big news.

Michael Rady will be joining the Chicago Med cast in what remains an unknown role, although he does appear to be starring as a new doctor at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

The behind-the-scenes snap showed Michael, Steven and Nick Gehlfuss all in scrubs and on set. "The doctors are IN," Steven captioned the post.

Elsewhere, NBC's new season seven images gave fans their first look at Dr. Stevie Hammer (played by Kristen Hager), a "brilliant, scrappy emergency medicine doctor with a surprising past", while Dr. Dylan Scott (played by Guy Lockard) is an "ex-cop who’s doing a dual residency in emergency medicine and pediatrics."

The pair joined the cast after Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto left the show after the season six finale in May 2021.

Yaya, who has been on the spin-off since its inception in 2015, chose not to sign again with NBC after her contract came up for renewal.

Steven (center) shared the news

Torrey's departure will have a big effect, however, as Dr. Will Halstead (played by Nick Gehlfuss) will have to cope on his own with the fallout of his decision to cover-up her character, Dr Natalie Manning's, major ethics violation.

With his own career now in jeopardy, it's unclear how Halstead will deal with his own misgivings, while Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) remains under intense scrutiny for her handling of the cover-up.

Kristen Hager and Guy Lockard have also joined the show

New images from season 10 of Chicago Fire also revealed major changes at firehouse 51, as Chief Wallace Boden, who heads up the team and is played by British actor Eamonn Walker, can be seen in his office surrounded by packing boxes, hinting that he may be leaving the team.

As fans will remember, Boden was given an incredible opportunity to advance his career in the season nine finale as he was offered the role of Deputy District Chief.

While it seemed that he was not keen to take on the role, at the end of the episode, viewers saw him call up Deputy Commissioner Gloria Hill, played by Nicole Brooks, to tell her his decision - a decision that viewers at home were not privy to.

One Chicago returns 22 September on NBC at 8/7c

