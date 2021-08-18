Emma Thompson and Greg Wise's son Tindy gives intimate insight into A-list family The Crown star is set to make his Strictly Come Dancing debut soon

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Greg Wise and his son Tindy Agaba gave fans a sweet insight into their family life as they joined Naga Munchetty on BBC Radio 5 Live this week.

Speaking via video link from their kitchen, the father-and-son duo revealed their excitement over Greg's involvement in this year's ballroom competition - and touched upon which parent is the better dancer.

Asked whether mum Emma Thompson takes the dancing queen crown, Tindy said: "Mum, better." She also ticked the boxes for being the better singer while Greg took the gong for best cook at home.

Naga then asked, "How well is Greg going to do in Strictly?" to which, Tindy replied: "I'll be amazed when he gets to the quarter finals – whatever he does. I think he's really going to give it a go. He's very competitive, he will be good."

Offering her own tips to The Crown star, fellow Strictly alum Naga said: "Make sure you enjoy it, have the family there and sleep when you can."

Greg and his wife Emma have been together for more than 25 years. They met in 1995 while filming period drama Sense and Sensibility, alongside Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman and then tied the knot eight years later in 2003.

The A-list stars shared their big day – which took place in the small Scottish town of Dunoon – exclusively with HELLO! magazine. At the time, their daughter Gaia was three years old. The following year, the couple informally adopted a son, Tindyebwa Agaba Wise, a Rwandan orphan and former child soldier.

Greg and Emma with their two children

Now 33, Tindy has since become a postgraduate student in London and has his own flat, but is often around at his family's home at weekends.

Reflecting on how their son changed Emma's life, the Love Actually star previously told The Guardian: "I couldn't have more children, and that was hard; but perhaps if I had [had more], I'd have missed out on this extra act of mothering that I've had with Tindy."

"Because there was space in my life for him, and I don't think there would have been space if I'd had another young child around."

