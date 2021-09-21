Former Gogglebox star’s husband shares ‘horrific’ details behind show exit 

Former Gogglebox star Chris Ashby-Steed has shown his support for Paige Deville after his husband Tony tweeted her with details on Chris’ own difficult exit from the show.

Tagging Paige, who announced that she quit the show ahead of the new series, Tony wrote: Our hearts go out to you @Paige_deville. The studio stood by and watched Stephen bully my husband Chris off the show and did nothing to stop him. They helped him get his mum on the show behind Chris’s back without even telling him.

He continued: “@Paige_deville they don’t seem to give a damn about the people below the superficial, it’s all about ratings and awards, not people. Even when it came out that being forced off the show made Chris suicidal, they didn’t contact him once.

"@Paige_deville to allow the whole truth to come out for fear of being sued. The studio imposed a kind of gagging order on him to stop the story coming out. Awful people the lot of them. You’re better off away from it, hun.” Paige replied to his message, writing: “This is horrific,” with a distressed emoji.

Chris left the show after falling out with Stephen

She announced that she was leaving after struggling to cope with appearing on the show, tweeting: “I have made the decision to walk away from Gogglebox. It’s been an experience but one I cannot continue with due to long hours of filming, restrictiveness, control of our actions and opinions & zero aftercare support but hey who cares about ex-cast, their NTA winners.”

Paige later revealed that she had also had an “irreversible” fall out with her mum Sally, who appeared with her on the show. She told Birmingham Live: “There have been problems within the family and my mum was given an ultimatum. The decision means I have nothing to do with her now. I think the decision is irreversible. It is very sad but that’s life unfortunately.”

