Ranvir Singh is a familiar face on ITV's Good Morning Britain and Loose Women, but now the TV presenter is set to front a brand new show.

Appearing on Wednesday's edition of the breakfast show alongside Richard Madeley, the anchor revealed she will be hosting an upcoming daytime gameshow.

Describing the show, which will air next year, Ranvir began: "It'll be riddles or some of those sayings, it's like an optical illusion. They are brilliant."

She added: "We did a pilot up in Manchester and everyone was completely riveted by them. You get visual clues, so say for example you might have vaders - VADERS - it's a visual one so I'm not doing a very good job at explaining it - but it would be space invaders that kind of thing."

The TV star's announcement comes soon after Ranvir opened up about often feeling 'mum guilt' due to the nature of her job. Posting back in August, she wrote in an Instagram caption: "A momentary collision of being a single mum and being live on air @gmb led to many more conversations about the rights and wrongs of bringing your home life into your work life."

Ranvir is a regular face on Good Morning Britain

The mum-of-one was interrupted earlier this year by her son, Tushaan, phoning her during the programme live on air.

Ranvir told her fellow presenters Adil Ray and Susanna Reid at the time: "Oh hang on a second, my son is FaceTiming me whilst I'm on air. Sorry, I'm just going to have to answer to check if everything is OK at home."

Moments later, Susanna checked in with her co-star, asking Ranvir if everything was sorted at home with her son, prompting Ranvir to explain: "Apparently I've got to look out for an email with a verification for Brawl Stars... Sorry I feel like I've brought my entire domestic life into the studio this morning."

