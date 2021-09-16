We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Charlotte Hawkins knows how to work a red carpet! Heading to the Tric Awards 2021 on Wednesday evening, the TV star joined her Good Morning Britain co-stars Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard and Piers Morgan at the glittering event in London.

Serving up major bridal vibes in an ivory mini dress from Needle & Thread, Charlotte's showstopping design featured layers of ruffled and voluminous tulle as well as mesh mid-length sleeves. Beautifully scattered with shimmering sequins in subtle, contrasting tones, the presenter paired her fit-and-flare with strappy heels from Steve Madden and silver dangly earrings.

Charlotte looked so glamorous in her Needle & Thread evening dress

Wearing her blonde tresses down in loose curls, Charlotte's pearlescent eyeshadow perfectly complemented her dress. Adding a hint of honey-hued blusher and a high-shine nude lip gloss, the presenter looked absolutely divine!

In love with her stunning evening dress? Us too, and you can shop it for £375. Available in three different lengths – mini, a midi ballerina style or a full-length gown, this elegant silhouette will serve you for years to come.

White Fill Mini Dress, £375, Needle & Thread

Celebrating an exciting milestone on Instagram, Charlotte praised her Good Morning Britain colleagues for winning several awards. She wrote:

The presenter shared a number of stylish snaps from the awards show on Instagram

"Out out at last…at the @tricawards! Amazing win for @gmb - huge congratulations to all the team for their tireless work. Big well done to @kategarraway on her very well deserved Special Award. And last but not least...@piersmorgan for Best News Presenter! Lovely to catch up with fellow @bbcstrictly celeb @realbrianconley plus a selfie with Schofe & the @thismorning team! #tricawards #awardwinning #celebrating."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Get inspired with Charlotte Hawkins' style file

Receiving a number of glowing compliments from fans, Charlotte's 226k followers were quick to comment on her red carpet look. "Congrats to you all and looking stunning in another lovely dress," wrote one. "What a stunning picture," added another.

Meanwhile a third praised the GMB team, commenting: "Well done team, always the best TV to start the day with."

