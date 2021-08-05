Good Morning Britain's Ranvir Singh forced to apologise after awkward interview gaffe The guest saw the funny side!

Ranvir Singh was left feeling a little red-faced on Thursday's edition of Good Morning Britain, along with her co-presenter Sean Fletcher, when they forgot that one interview guest was still present on video.

MORE: Kate Garraway stuns in waist-cinching shirt dress and matching shoes

The ITV broadcaster apologised but handled the situation like a professional – and thankfully, the interviewee saw the funny side.

Ranvir and Sean welcomed on Olympian Roger Black via Zoom, while other guests Dr Amir Khan, Lord Jeffrey Archer, and Miatta Fahnbulleh were present in the studio to weigh in on the morning's top stories.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind the scenes with Ranvir Singh

After Roger was off-screen and silent for a short while, Ranvir and Sean then remembered to welcome back the sportsman into the discussion.

"Let's bring Roger Black in as well… The problem, Roger Black, with not being in the studio is that we don't see your lovely face the entire time. And then somebody in our ear goes: 'Roger is still here'," Ranvir began, laughing.

She then added: "So I'm terribly sorry if you put your hand up at any point during that - we couldn't see you!" Roger thankfully saw the funny side and even quipped: "I was about to go make a cup of tea!"

MORE: Ranvir Singh's slinky denim dress is a big hit with fans

MORE: Piers Morgan makes rare apology after comments on Olympian's silver medal win

Ranvir was hosting alongside Sean Fletcher

Ranvir is a regular face on morning TV and has also been frequently filling in for Lorraine Kelly on Lorraine during the summer weeks. Last week, she was chatting to Love Island star and Mental Health Ambassador Dr Alex George when she came close to tears.

Alex was on the show to candidly discuss his grief after tragically losing his younger brother, Llŷr, to suicide last year – and was eager to urge young people to reach out and ask for help with their mental health should they need it.

Looking visibly moved after the interview, Ranvir said holding back tears: "I think you're amazing for what you do, with all the pain you're carrying. I feel quite emotional speaking to you because we all think of our own families. So thank you, for everything you're doing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.