Ben Shephard shares photo of wife Annie in hysterics - but fans are distracted by her boots! Couple goals

Ben Shephard has shared a new snapshot of his wife Annie, showing her in fits of laughter as the couple enjoyed a day out together.

The image shows the couple stood with a group of friends, with Annie captured with her head thrown back while Ben stands with his arm on her shoulder, smiling for the camera.

"Wonderful day with wonderful friends - got to visit @bremontwatches #thewing which is just incredible," GMB star Ben, 46, captioned the candid snapshot. "@bremontnick @clairepriddy thank you for a brilliant day @katejcowan @thecwan me and @mrsannieshephard loved it."

While fans were taken with the "lovely photo", a number of fans were distracted by Annie's outfit - namely, her statement boots.

Ben shared a fun photo of wife Annie on Instagram

The mum-of-two was dressed in a stylish denim boiler suit which she teamed with block heel silver footwear. "Love those silver boots and the outfit [love heart]," one wrote, while a second echoed: "Annie's boots!" along with a series of love heart eyes. "Nice cowboy boots Mrs Shephard!" a third wrote.

While Ben tends to keep his family out of the spotlight, he did share a number of snapshots taken during their summer holiday last month.

The GMB star previously shared a stunning holiday selfie

One image in particular went down a storm with fans - a stunning selfie showing Ben and Annie cuddled up together.

"Not quite sure how/why she puts up with me but very glad she does! Hopefully, this'll make up for the grief I got for posting the hard helmet pic #mrss," Ben captioned the post, referring to a picture he posted showing Annie wearing a helmet during a trip on an RYA powerboat.

Ben and Annie are proud parents to two boys

Ben tied the knot with his long-time love back in 2004 and the couple went on to welcome two sons: Sam, 16, and Jack, 14. His family has been supporting him during his recovery from surgery after he fractured his leg and ruptured his ACL back in June.

