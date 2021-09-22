Elton John shares uplifting news with fans after scary health update We can't wait!

Elton John has shared uplifting news with fans a week after he revealed an agonising health update that left fans in tears.

The singer took to Instagram to post a selfie with musician Charlie Puth, captioning the post: "Exciting week ahead," before revealing the release of their duet After All.

Elton was indundated with comments from happy fans with many sharing heart emojis, and one joking: "Saving the music industry."

The pair worked together over the pandemic, and Elton added: "I’m so pleased to release this song with Charlie, who is an amazing musician and a true friend.

"With After All, Charlie and I were in the studio, just the two of us. I played electric piano and actually wrote the song all the way through and then Charlie wrote the lyrics pretty quickly.

"We just had an amazing chemistry in the studio and hit it off straight away."

Elton and Charlie shared this selfie

In early September Charlie shared the news that Elton visited his home and they wrote the skeleton of a song in 15 minutes.

"We didn’t think we were going to write a song that day," he told fans on 1 September, when Elton announced his new album release.

"Elton‘s musical genius and presence brought so much inspiration and joy to me that day, especially in a time when it seemed like the world was never coming back," he continued.

"This is the song that started it all! I’m so honored to be a part of your album Elton, as you are a huge reason why I pursued music in the first place."

The news of the album came weeks before Elton, 74, shared with fans that he had been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues.

The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.

Elton tearfully left the stage during his concert in Auckland in February 2020

He said: "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023."

This isn't the first time Elton's health has affected one of his tours.

Last year, he was forced to cut short a concert in New Zealand after being diagnosed with walking pneumonia just hours before going on stage.

