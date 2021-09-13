Silent Witness recently returned for another series and with the new episodes came some new faces. One of the debut stars of the show, Jason Wong, has already made quite the impression in season 24, but admitted that joining the cast of the long-running crime drama was not easy.

In an interview with Radio Times, the actor expressed the nerves he felt before his first day on set, likening it to his first day at school.

"It's not easy, it's like going to school for the first day. It's the same thing for me to go on set the first day, going onto this really established show," he told the publication, adding: "And it's sometimes a bit nervous and daunting, but [the cast and crew] definitely put my nerves at ease."

Jason, who has had role in other TV shows such as Midsomer Murders and Strangers, also praised his co-star David Caves, whose character Jack clashes with Jason's character Adam. "And David Caves is lovely, he's just the funniest guy.

"I'm also supposed to say that he's charming, he's really good looking. But he was really lovely, like with small technical things he'd say take a moment there, don't rush, because there are certain parts of the script that are difficult."

Jason in Silent Witness

The actor's role, Adam Yeun, sees Jason play the part of an enthusiastic pathologist – who doesn't get on with his colleagues to start with – replacing departed Silent Witness characters such as Clarissa Mullery and Thomas Chamberlain.

Meanwhile, the first two episodes have received high praised from viewers so far and many were left in tears following its return last week. Taking to social media, one person tweeted about missing characters such as Thomas, Clarissa and Harry Cunningham.

They wrote: "The mentions of Harry, Clarissa and Thomas had me sobbing! That truly was such a brilliant opener episode, it really was WORTH the wait!! Well done to everyone involved, can't wait until tomorrow now!! #SilentWitness."

Another said: "Leave me be while I cry over the new series being the perfect hit after 18 months. #SilentWitness" while a third wrote: "@emiliafox @MrDavidCaves Finally you're back. An awesome start to the New Series #SilentWitness looking forward to see what's coming. Amazing."

