Strictly's Amy Dowden has taken to social media following the news that she and Tom Fletcher have tested positive for coronavirus and will therefore miss Saturday's show.

Amy and Tom made their Strictly debut at the weekend, wowing audiences and the judges with their Cha-Cha-Cha. But a short time later, it was revealed that the pair had both received positive COVID tests and will therefore now need to isolate.

MORE: James and Ola Jordan’s Strictly verdict: Ugo’s grief, Anton’s debut and their pick for the final

Loading the player...

WATCH: Greg Wise's son Tindy reveals family secrets

Taking to Instagram, Amy shared a statement that read: "Unfortunately Tom and I have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm not suffering any symptoms but am now isolating at home.

READ: Strictly's Amy Dowden reveals how fiancé has been instrumental during battle with Crohn's disease

MORE: Strictly's Amy Dowden shares childhood photo – and she looks so different!

"I have no doubt that over the next 10 days my mind will be going crazy with choreography ideas ready to get back on the Strictly dance floor for the live show in week 3!"

Amy and Tom have both tested positive for COVID-19

The 31-year-old concluded: "Thank you for all of the support and good luck to the couples this week, I will be cheering you all on!"

READ: Tom Fletcher's £2.5million colourful home with Giovanna is a feast for the eyes – photos

MORE: 6 Strictly stars' show-stopping wedding photos: From Tom Fletcher to Sara Davies

Amy was quickly inundated with messages of support from fans and friends - including a number of her Strictly colleagues. "Love you babe," wrote Karen Hauer while Gorka Marquez shared: "All the love to you and @tomfletcher. You guys will be back soon."

The pro dancer shared a statement on Instagram

"We love you, can't wait to see you soon," added Oti Mabuse, while Dianne Buswell said: "Love you. See you back on the d floor soon xx."

READ: Tom Fletcher accidentally discovered major Strictly secret before announcement

MORE: Emma Thompson brings Hollywood glamour to Strictly as she cheers husband Greg Wise

McFly star Tom, 36, also responded to her post. "Rest up partner," he told the dancer. "We've got to pull something special out of the bag for week 3! [love heart]."

Tom and Amy will return to the dance floor for week three

A post also appeared on Tom's own Instagram account, which read: "Further to our last message we can now confirm that Tom has tested positive for Covid-19. He is now self-isolating and following the latest government guidelines. Please join us in wishing him a speedy recovery @mcflymusic."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.