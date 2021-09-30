Gorka Marquez leaves Katie McGlynn startled after unwelcome surprise This was not how Katie wanted the day to start!

Strictly Come Dancing stars Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez wowed fans last week with their passionate tango, and they're hard at work ahead of this week's dance.

The pair will be performing a jive, and they're already pulling early mornings to make sure it's perfect for the judges. However, Gorka ended up leaving Katie a little rattled as he decided to pull a small prank on her ahead of training. As Katie exited the bathrooms at their training studio, the Spanish pro was waiting for her and jumped out, prompting her to scream.

WATCH: Gorka Marquez has unexpected surprise for Katie McGlynn

The professional dancer was clearly proud of his work, sharing the clip on his Instagram Stories, and adding a string of crying with laughter emojis as he wrote: "Good morning!!"

Katie, however, appeared to be a little less impressed with his actions, as she wrote: "A nice way to wake me up this morning, can't cope," alongside some crying emojis.

The pair were towards the bottom half of the leaderboard after last week's performance, and they will no doubt be aiming for higher up ahead of the show's first elimination.

It has been revealed what the couples will be dancing to for this Saturday's show, and it's safe to say that we'll be seeing some jaw-dropping routines.

Gorka and Katie are hard at work!

AJ and Kai, who will be performing a Foxtrot to Tears Dry On Their Own by Amy Winehouse. Meanwhile, Adam and Katya, who followed the top pair with 30 points, will be dancing the Quickstep to Are You Gonna Be My Girl by Jet. Tilly and Nikita will be taking on the Charleston to Yes Sir! That’s My Baby by Firehouse Five Plus Two, and Sara and Aljaz will perform a Foxtrot to Dream A Little Dream of Me.

Judi and Graziano will perform a Samba to Get Busy by Sean Paul, Katie and Gorka will be jiving to Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo, Nina and Neil will perform the Tango to Would I Lie to You? by the Eurythmics, and Rose and Giovanni will be taking on the Salsa to Cuba by The Gibson Brothers. We can't wait to see what they do with their routines!

We can't wait to watch these!

Excited to find out what the remaining contestants will be doing? Robert and Dianne will be dancing the Tango to La Cumparsita, Ugo and Oti will be performing Bring Me Sunshine by The Jive Aces, Dan and Nadiya will dance the Paso Doble to Giant by Calvin Harris and Rag N Bone Man, Rhys and Nancy will perform the Cha Cha to Reach Out, I’ll Be There by Human Nature, and John and Johannas will also be performing the Cha Cha to Starstruck by Years and Years.

Finally, Greg and Karen will be the first pair to take on a Couple’s Choice performance, and they will be dancing to If You Could Read My Mind – and they've hinted at elements at disco.

One couple who won't be taking to the dancefloor though is Tom and Amy, who unfortunately both tested positive for COVID-19. The pair are currently self-isolating, and are expected to perform the following show.

