Strictly's Tom Fletcher says he misses dancing with Amy Dowden whilst self-isolating at home

Strictly's Tom Fletcher has been self-isolating for five days, having tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, and it seems that the days are getting longer as the week goes on.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the singer was reminiscing about past dance lessons with his professional partner, Amy Dowden, and revealed that he was missing it.

Tom Fletcher breaks silence after testing positive for COVID

"Missing this," he wrote alongside the clip of them dancing to Earth, Wind and Fire's hit September, which they performed during last weekend's first live show.

Tom might be missing the gruelling dance lessons, but he has been well cared for by his wife Giovanna Fletcher and their three kids, Buzz, Buddy and Max whilst self-isolating.

The 33-year-old has also been spending time stretching. Sharing a picture of himself on top of a yoga mat, he wrote on Thursday: "Killing time in quarantine with some stretching. My body isn't happy with what I've been doing to it for the last couple of weeks."

Tom tested positive for coronavirus after the first live show but on Monday he reached out to fans to reveal that he was feeling "fine".

"Hi all, I know that a lot of you have seen by now that I tested positive for Covid. Thank you so much for all your messages, I'm fine," the clip began.

Tom has been very well cared for by his wife Giovanna

"But it means that I'm obviously isolating, and I can't finish the McFly tour, which I am sorry, so gutted about, it hurts so much letting you guys down, you have no idea."

The father-of-three went on to explain the shows would be going on and announced that a "good friend of ours" will be standing in for Tom.

The star also apologised for missing week two of Strictly. "I'm sorry to all of the Strictly team, to my fellow contestants, my brilliant partner Amy. I'm sending you loads of love Amy. I'll be watching you all Saturday, cheering you all on."

He then jokingly added: "I'll be back for week 3. Amy, I'm going to dance my little human heels off to hopefully get more than a four from Craig."