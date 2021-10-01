Strictly star Adam Peaty struggling with nosebleeds in rehearsals after training too hard He has been struggling with nosebleeds during training

Adam Peaty wowed in his first Strictly Come Dancing show, but it sounds like it very much didn’t come easily for the star, who admitted that he trained to the point of having nosebleeds.

Chatting about them on It Takes Two alongside his partner, Katya Jones, the show’s new host Janette Manrara asked: “Now something happened recently, you must be working him really, really hard because there was a photo that you shared online, and you were bleeding through the nose!”

Adam replied: “That's happened two hours ago as well , it was all over my T-shirt! I should probably see someone about that!” He also shared his nose bleed on Instagram Stories, saying: “So, we've just done a full routine. My heart rate gets to about 180 or something. I just don't know anymore… I am bleeding because I am working too hard. That is commitment."

On the show Janette joked: “Katya is highly competitive, she's making you get nosebleeds and everything, we didn't want to leave you out Katya because he is an Olympic champion,” before Adam revealed that he has brought her a medal for “breaking an Olympian”. Putting it on, Katya laughed: "For breaking an olympian! Isn't it weird that I get pleasure out of this?”

We're wishing the pair luck on Saturday!

Adam shared a post of himself with Katya on the show, and admitted that his feet has also swollen up from the tough training. He wrote: “My first time on It Takes Two! I had a blast talking about last Saturday and can’t wait for this weeks Quick Step routine! I’ve really struggled with my feet this week and I’ve been in ALOT of pain but @katyajones has carried me through! My shoes wouldn’t actually fit as they have swelled up so much.” We hope he gets better soon!

