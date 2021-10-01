Janette Manrara hints at possible Strictly Come Dancing return The star left the show to present It Takes Two

Although we love watching Janette Manrara present on It Takes Two, we do miss the professional dancer showcasing her jaw-dropping choreography on Strictly Come Dancing.

READ: Janette Manrara teases husband Aljaz Skorjanec during It Takes Two reunion

But on Thursday's edition of the show, the professional dancer dropped a hint that she could be dusting off her dancing shoes again in the future. During her interview with CBBC star Rhys Stephenson and his professional partner Nancy Xu, the two dancers started comparing the methods they used to employ to try to make sure their celebrity had the proper frame during the tricky ballroom numbers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara reveals she's the new It Takes Two host

As seen on last week's edition, Nancy trained Rhys with a device that resembled a pair of bike handles, called the posturiser, while Janette explained that she had preferred to use a band when she trained her celebs.

MORE: Strictly's Tom Fletcher says he misses dancing with Amy Dowden whilst self-isolating at home

SEE: Gorka Marquez leaves Katie McGlynn startled after unwelcome surprise

Rhys and Nancy certainly found success with the posturiser, as they found themselves in fourth place on the leaderboard after scoring 27 for their Viennese waltz.

However, noting this success Janette said: "I never use that you know, I always used the bands." She then added: "But maybe if I ever do it again…"

We would love to see Janette return to the Strictly dancefloor soon – but we're also loving her in her new gig.

Rhys and Nancy dazzled with their Viennese waltz

Janette danced on Strictly for eight years with celebrity partners including fashion designer Julien Macdonald, Peter Andre and singers Aston Merrygold and HRVY.

She surprised fans earlier this year when she announced she was stepping away to host It Takes Two, but judging by fans' reaction she's already making her mark.

Following her first show on Monday, fans raved about how good she was in the role. "Fantastic to see #ItTakesTwo back on our tv screens tonight. Rylan and Janette make a great presenting team," wrote one.

Another added: "Whoever picked Janette to present #ItTakesTwo, pat yourself on the back. She's wonderful."

We love seeing Janette present the show!

A third person added: "Having Janette on #ItTakesTwo is such a great move. Knows the pros well and knows all about the dances. Great addition."

And Janette has seen the positivity given to her, as she took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to say: "Just wanted to take a second to say thank you for all of the lovely messages and comments I've been receiving from It Takes Two on Monday.

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara makes stunning It Takes Two debut in metallic mini dress

READ: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec shares sweetest love note to wife Janette Manrara

"It was such a nice feeling to be there, my first solo one tonight! I felt so supported and it feels the world, it really really does mean the world."

She also joked about how many photos she had shared of the evening in the past 24 hours, adding: "I promise I'm not going to spam anymore, it was the first show so I got excited!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.