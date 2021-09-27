Dan Walker breaks silence on Strictly positive COVID tests - and reveals daughter's reaction to first dance The BBC Breakfast star is partnered with Nadiya Bychkova

Fresh from his Strictly debut, Dan Walker took time to reflect on his journey so far on BBC Breakfast on Monday morning.

The TV host, who is partnered with Nadiya Bychkova for the 2021 series, spoke to his co-star Sally Nugent about his experience - including his daughter's sweet reaction to his first dance.

Dan Walker reveals daughter's amazing reaction to first Strictly dance

Dad-of-three Dan also touched upon the shock news that co-stars Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden have tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore miss the next show.

"I know they're both gutted," he revealed. "And they're following the procedures - as we all are at the moment."

Dan and Amy impressed viewers and the judges with their opening dance - scoring 24 points for their Quickstep. But no one was prouder than Dan's family.

Revealing his daughter's immediate reaction to his dance floor debut, he shared: "Suzie had like tears pouring out of her eyes. Proper tears of joy. And she gave me this lovely little wave to say, 'well done dad'.

"That was one of the highlights of my entire life. She absolutely loved it and she's the one - and her brother and sister - that's why I decided to do the programme because they were desperate to watch it.

"So that, for me, was perfect. The dance was great, I really enjoyed it, but that's what it's all about."

Dan is being supported by a legion of viewers during his time on Strictly - including one unexpected fan. Dragon's Den star and fellow contestant Sara Davies recently revealed that her own mother is cheering the TV host on.

Writing recently on her Instagram Stories, Sara shared: "Chatting on BBC Breakfast this morning about how my mam wants to vote for Dan Walker on the show…….. In fairness she's said it's an 'as well as' not an 'instead of' me vote! (She loves Dan!)"

Dan was thrilled with his new supporter, resharing Sara's clip and quipping: "Mums know best," with a "Thanks mum" sticker on his post.

