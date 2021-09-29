Garden Rescue's Harry Rich reveals daughter Indigo’s sweet nickname 

Garden Rescue star Harry Rich has shared some adorable snaps of his daughter Indigo over the last few weeks - revealing her very cute nickname! The photos were shared shortly before announcing the very exciting news that he and his wife Sue have welcomed a baby boy.

Sharing a snap of little Indigo playing with a reel of paper and crayons in their gorgeous, nature-inspired living room, he wrote: “Although a basket of her own pens and pencils Indi always favours my pastels. More fun with a large reel of paper.”

WATCH: Garden Rescue's trailer: meet Charlie Dimmock and the Rich Brothers

He shared another two photos of little 'Indi’ collecting grass in a wicker basket, writing: “Collecting grass for the Welsh ponies.” Fans were quick to phrase the gorgeous snaps, with one writing: “Magical age for exploring nature,” while another added: “Aww what a beautiful little sweetheart.”

How adorable is little Indigo?

The proud dad, who is one half of gardening duo The Rich Brothers, recently took to Instagram to share a photo of his newborn son while also revealing the adorable botanical-inspired name they've picked out for him. ”Welcome Heath," the TV star captioned the photo. "Indigo is now a big sister.”

Harry calls his daughter Indi for short

Harry and his brother David left the Garden Rescue earlier this year to make way for new presenters Lee Burkhill, Chris Hull and Flo Headlam. Their last appearance was in May and although they can often be seen in repeats of the show, the pair have since moved on to pastures new.

As well as their landscaping business Rich Landscapes, they have also been transforming the outdoor space at Harry's Welsh countryside property. They've set up their own website showcasing the impressive renovation for fans to follow along with, and often share snaps of their beautiful creations on social media.

