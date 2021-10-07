Keeping Faith star Eve Myles welcomes third child – see the gorgeous photo The actress is married to her co-star Bradley Freegard

Keeping Faith actress Eve Myles and her husband Bradley Freegard have welcomed their third child, a baby girl! Taking to Twitter on Thursday morning, the proud dad shared a gorgeous photo of their newborn daughter's tiny hand, writing: "She's been here a couple of weeks now. She truly is an angel. So proud of @TeamEveMyles. #Dadofthree", followed by some love-heart emojis.

MORE: Meet Keeping Faith star Eve Myles' family

Eve, who also shares Matilda, 11, and Siena, six, with her husband, re-tweeted the post and shared a string of loved-up and high-five emojis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of Keeping Faith?

The actress' followers were quick to congratulate the family on the happy news and flooded the replies underneath. One person said: "Congratulations on the birth of your beautiful daughter. Much love to you all."

A second person said: "Oh I was thinking about you the other day wondering whether your little cariad had arrived yet. Congratulations to you both, I bet her sisters adore her already," while a third tweeted: "When you hear her little noises... Congrats Eve and hope you're doing great. What a joy for her big sisters."

MORE: Will there be a Keeping Faith season 4?

MORE: Inside Eve Myles and Bradley Freegard's real-life relationship

Eve and Bradley shared this photo on Twitter

Eve previously opened up about the birth of her daughter, Siena, back in 2014. She told Wales Online: "We're so thrilled... We didn't know whether we were having a boy or girl but either way it wouldn't have mattered at all as long as everything was okay.

Eve Myles and Bradley Freegard have been married since 2013

"Matilda was convinced it would be a little girl and came up with some very interesting names, including Jesus. But as we got married in Siena we felt that if it was a little girl we couldn't have named her anything else really."

MORE: Hollington Drive's Anna Maxwell Martin suffers heartbreaking loss

The star is perhaps best-known for her part in BBC drama Keeping Faith, but she's also appeared in other beloved shows such as Torchwood, for which she was nominated for the Best Actress award at BAFTA Cymru, Doctor Who, A Very English Scandal and Cold Feet.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.