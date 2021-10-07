Are you watching Hollington Drive? The brand new ITV drama starring Rachael Stirling and Anna Maxwell Martin has gripped many viewers thanks to its chilling plot, but it seems others have been left unimpressed by one aspect of the show.

MORE: Where was Hollington Drive filmed? Details

Taking to social media during episode two, which aired on Wednesday evening, some fans noticed how the characters in the drama were "mumbling", making it difficult to follow the audio.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What are you making of the ITV drama?

One person wrote: "#HollingtonDrive It's not me, they are mumbling aren't they? Can't get into it," as a second echoed this in another tweet: "It's really hard to hear what they are saying, they all seem to be whispering and mumbling #HollingtonDrive."

A third fan added: "Mumbling started again! #HollingtonDrive," as a fourth mused: "Well #HollingtonDrive is hard to get on with isn't it? Unlikeable characters, unbelievable plot twists. Oh and the mumbling. Man the mumbling."

MORE: Meet the cast of gripping new drama Hollington Drive

MORE: Killing Eve reveals major update for season four that will delight fans

In addition, others were struggling to get into the plot, and added that some parts were unrealistic. A twitter user said: "This is one strange series, the kids ask to go to the park which seems like a drive away! Why would you let your kids go out on their own to a park that seems pretty far away - seems like irresponsible parenting."

Anna Maxwell Martin leads the cast

Some viewers were also confused about the gorgeous homes, with one quipping: "Who has a house like that and not have a dishwasher?"

The show tells the story of two sisters, Theresa and Helen, whose lives are thrown into chaos when they suspect their children might have something to do with the disappearance of a local boy, after they didn't return from the park on time.

MORE: 11 amazing shows and films to watch this Black History Month

What did you make of the drama?

The synopsis reads: "As expected, the children don't return on time, and Theresa goes in search. Her suspicions are heightened when she finds the children on the edge of a woodland area and they appear to be fighting.

"Immediately her instincts tell her something terrible has happened. This is all too realised when later that evening distraught neighbour, Jean, calls on the family. Her ten-year-old son Alex has gone missing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.