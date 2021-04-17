Keeping Faith: Inside Eve Myles and Bradley Freegard's real-life relationship Did you know this onscreen couple were actually married?

Faith Howells and her husband Evan might have a troubled relationship in Keeping Faith, but fortunately life doesn't imitate art as the actors who play the couple, Eve Myles and Bradley Freegard, are happily married in real life!

MORE: Will there be a Keeping Faith season 4?

The pair first met at the National Youth Theatre of Wales back in 1994, and they then attended the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff together. Chatting about Eve to Wales Online back in 2009, Bradley said: "I was attracted to her straight away, she’s got a fantastic personality and similar sense of humour as me, so we just get on really well."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of Keeping Faith?

He added: "We’re both actors, this is our profession, it’s just what we do. The real reason I think we’ve been together so long and through so much is because we were with each other before things really started taking off."

The pair, who tied the knot in 2013, share two daughters: Matilda, 11, and Siena, six. Chatting about the arrival of Siena back in 2014, Eve said: "We’re so thrilled... We didn’t know whether we were having a boy or girl but either way it wouldn’t have mattered at all as long as everything was okay.

Did you know the pair were married?

"Matilda was convinced it would be a little girl and came up with some very interesting names, including Jesus. But as we got married in Siena we felt that if it was a little girl we couldn’t have named her anything else really."

MORE: Keeping Faith season three: meet the cast

MORE: Hugh Dennis teases new Outnumbered series with on-screen wife Claire Skinner

Chatting about the moment they found out Bradley was offered the part of Evan in Keeping Faith, Eve told You magazine back in 2019: "I was in hospital after a dusting accident – I’d polished my coffee table with a Dettol wipe and a piece of wood went into my hand and it seized up.

"I ended up needing two operations and I was in bed recovering when Brad came in and said, 'Babes, I didn’t get the part.' I said, 'Oh well, a door closes and another opens,' and he went on, 'But they’ve offered me Evan.' I just laughed and said, 'You’re going to have to get me more morphine!' I was just so thrilled at the prospect of working with Brad again, I couldn’t believe it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.