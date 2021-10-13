Netflix viewers confused by this detail in Nordic mystery drama The Chestnut Man

New Nordic crime drama The Chestnut Man has remained firmly on Netflix's top ten most-watched TV shows list ever since it was released at the end of September.

MORE: Is Netflix's new creepy Nordic noir series The Chestnut Man based on a true story?

Plenty of viewers have now binged all eight episodes of the new mystery drama and have been raving about the series online. However, some fans have taken to Reddit to point out a few cliches that the series sadly falls prey to. Warning, spoilers ahead!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you watching The Chestnut Man on Netflix?

One person wrote: “Liked it but the whole ‘I'm searching for a violent killer so I'll go off on my own to this remote place without letting a bunch of people know what I'm doing!’ is getting old.” Another agreed, writing: “Same, it took me out of it a few times. I enjoyed it otherwise, but that got very annoying.”

MORE: What's coming to Netflix? 7 shows and films landing in the next 7 days

MORE: Maid star Margaret Qualley opens up about 'surreal' experience working with famous mother

A third said: “Great show, really gripping, however really let down in the last episode, and all for stupid reasons. As per every trope that's every existed, stupid, dumb cop wanders off to follow a highly dangerous lead without telling anyone then gets captured. It's so hackneyed.”

Are you watching the Netflix series?

The series is based on the book of the same name by Danish writer Søren Sveistrup and focuses on a serial killer in Copenhagen who targets young mothers and leaves handmade matchsticks dolls and chestnuts near each crime scene.

Viewers might recognise Søren's name, as he is also the screenwriter behind the hugely popular Danish television phenomenon The Killing, which won various international awards and even got a US remake. He serves as the head writer for the Netflix adaptation.

MORE: Richard Armitage shocks fans with transformation for new Netflix drama Stay Close

As for whether viewers can expect a second instalment of The Chestnut Man, there’s no news yet as the show has only recently debuted on the streaming site. However, viewers will be pleased to know that Søren is keen to continue the story.

Speaking to Crime By the Book back in 2019, he revealed that a second novel is in the works. “At the moment I’m working on a follow up story to The Chestnut Man,” he said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.