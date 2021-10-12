Richard Armitage shocks fans with transformation for new Netflix drama Stay Close If you enjoyed Harlan Coben's The Stranger, add this to your watchlist!

Richard Armitage is set to make his return to TV with a brand new thriller series - and we can't wait for it to land on screens!

MORE: Ralf Little devastates fans with latest post from Death in Paradise set

In first look images released of new Netflix thriller Stay Close, the 50-year-old actor can be seen in character as central character Ray Levine, who was once a highly respected photographer until an incident changed everything. Find out more below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you enjoy Richard Armitage and Harlan Coben's other Netflix adaptation The Stranger?

The eight-part mystery series is based on Harlan Coben's best-selling novel of the same name and has been made by the same team behind 2019's The Stranger, another Harlan Coben adaptation that also starred The Hobbit actor.

MORE: 15 books that are being made into TV shows in 2021

MORE: Viewers are all saying the same thing about ITV’s new thriller Angela Black

As the official synopsis reads "Three people living comfortable lives each conceal dark secrets that even the closest to them would never suspect; Megan, a working mother of three; Ray, the once-promising documentary photographer, now stuck in a dead-end job pandering to celebrity-obsessed rich kids, and Broome, a detective who's unable to let go of a missing person's cold case.

Will you be watching Stay Close?

"As the past comes back to haunt them, threatening to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them, what will be their next move?"

Joining the Robin Hood star Richard Armitage in the cast are a number of names UK audiences will be familiar with, including Irish actor James Nesbitt, Eddie Izzard and Cush Jumbo, who viewers will have seen in BritBox thriller The Beast Must Die.

James Nesbitt also stars in the eight-part thriller

MORE: The Crown star looks so different in first Game of Thrones prequel trailer

Also set to star are EastEnders and Ackley Bridge star Jo Joyner, Broadchurch actress Sarah Parish, Small Axe's Daniel Francis, Bethany Antonia, Rachel Andrews, Poppy Gilbert, Hyoie O'Grady and Andi Osho.

Viewers will be pleased to hear that they don't have long to wait until the series is released. It's been confirmed that all eight episodes will land on Netflix on New Year's Eve, 31 December 2021. We can't wait!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.