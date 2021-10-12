Maid: will there be a second series of hit show? Would you like to see more episodes?

Maid has received a hugely positive response from viewers, who have been full of praise for the Netflix series based on the bestselling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive. So after the hugely positive reception, will the show be back for season two?

The ten-part series landed on the streaming platform at the start of October, and so it is far too early to say whether it will be back for a second installment. Netflix typically waits several months for viewing statistics before greenlighting a follow-up to their original series, so we can only hope!

Speaking about the brilliant drama, one person tweeted: "#MAIDNetflix is one of the most powerful shows I’ve seen in a really long time. The directors/producers did an incredible job of depicting the gaps in the social/care system perfectly and how vulnerable people fall through. How single mothers fall through."

Did you enjoy the drama?

Another added: "I don’t think enough people are talking about MAID on Netflix. I’ve been thinking about Alex and Maddy and black mould and ferry stations and Danielle and Denise and Schmariel for the last three days. Literally parcelling out the episodes, so it doesn’t end. So well-done."

Yet to watch season one? The official synopsis reads: "Inspired by the New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, Maid follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy.

The story follows a single mother and her daughter

"Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience."

