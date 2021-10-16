Trailer for Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is here - and fans love it Bring on March!

Warner Bros has dropped a long-awaited new trailer for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson - and fans have just one thing to say.

Twilight actor Robert will star as Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in the DC Comics adaptation by Matt Reeves who has promised a darker retelling of the iconic hero's early years. And it looks like fans agree, as the comments are all hopeful that this is the "Batman we've been waiting for".

WATCH: The Batman trailer with Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz

"Best part of the trailer: This Batman looks HUMAN, insecure, vulnerable. It's going to be really an emotional journey," shared one fan as another added: "This looks incredible, the batman we've been waiting for. Troubled, lost and full of rage."

"Everything about this trailer is just perfect. The tone, the darkness, the eerie and mysterious vibe of a dystopian world. This is going to be a TRUE Batman film. Dark, brutal and violent," remarked a third.

The trailer was also praised for being the "darkest and most action packed trailer", and others couldn't get over that fans had still not seen Riddler's face, making him "so much more menacing".

The film will be set in the caped crusader's second year of fighting crime in which he will uncover corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family tragedy, while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler.

As well as Robert, Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman, Paul Dano is the afore-mentioned Riddler, and Jeffrey Wright will play Commissioner Gordon, an ally to Batman.

Reeves has promised the film will still connect to the broader DC universe but it will not feature cameos that service other films, and will standalone as its own story.

He has also promised it will take a deeper look into the detective aspect of the character, describing his take as using the camera and the storytelling "so that you become that character, and you emphasize with that point of view".

"There’s a chance to do an almost noir-driven detective version of Batman that is point-of-view driven in a very, very powerful way, that will hopefully connect you to what’s going on inside of his head and inside of his heart," he added.

The Batman is released in the US on 4 March 2022.

