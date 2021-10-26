Janette Manrara returns to Strictly pro mode for special reason The former Strictly pro now presents It Takes Two

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara shared several videos of herself in a dance rehearsal – and it looks like she's still got it! The former dancing pro, who is now presenting Strictly's chat show It Takes Two, revealed that she was honing her dancing skills simply because it is something she loves to do.

She captioned the posts: "Got back to it a little today. A little rusty but loved it. Always keep working on yourself and your passions. Growth and development are not only good for your specific goals, but for our overall wellbeing and mental health. Someone asked me, 'What are you practising for? And I responded, 'Myself.'"

WATCH: Janette helped to choreograph the In the Heights routine

Janette has, of course, been keeping up with her Strictly pals, and recently revealed that she has become good friends with her husband Aljaž Škorjanec's dance partner, Sara Davies. She posted a snap which read: "Every now and then someone comes into your life that breathes joy, kindess and new inspiration! Sara is all of the above! Truly inspired by her!"

"(And we have so much fun chatting away about all kinds of things! Haha! Grateful to spend a little bit of quality time with her amongst her VERY BUSY schedule."

We loved seeing Janette back in action!

As well as presenting, Janette has also helped with choreography in the show, including the In the Heights professional routine for Movies Week of Strictly – so it sounds like she is have a pretty busy time too!

Posting about the experience, she wrote: “It was such an INCREDIBLE experience to be a part of the creative/choreography process w/ @tommythefranzen & @lizzie.gough for this professionals group number!"

