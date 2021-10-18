Strictly's Janette Manrara reacts to Katya and Adam's epic routine, shock scoring and more The It Takes Two presenter joined HELLO! Insider to talk all things Strictly

Janette Manrara might not be dancing with a celebrity partner on this year's Strictly Come Dancing, but the It Takes Two presenter has certainly not left the Strictly family! This week, following another brilliant Saturday night at Elstree, the professional dancer joined HELLO!'s Insider to give her verdict.

The dancer, who reached the final of the ballroom competition last year with HRVY, opened up about her thoughts on Craig Revel Horwood's shock score of a 5 to AJ Odudu (we were equally shocked!), Adam Peaty and Katya Jones' routine with some epic lifts, and why she's "not allowed" to have favourites. Watch the video below...

"I think they were really harsh on AJ, I loved AJ!" she explained. "I thought her samba was amazing at the weekend. And Craig giving her a five? I was like, 'No way!' There's no way that would be a five in my books!"

But who else was Janette's stand out performance from the weekend? Despite the dancer insisting she's "not allowed" to have favourites, Janette couldn't help but praise her husband Aljaz and Sara Davies' routine.

"I'm not allowed favourites anymore because I'm on It Takes Two so I've got to be across the board, but standouts were, I think everyone can agree, Aljaz and Sara, [who were] top of the leaderboard! She is such a ballroom girl."

Janette is now the host of It Takes Two

Janette continued: "I'm intrigued to see how she's going to do with more Latin. But I was very proud of my husband, and really proud of her!"

The former finalist also opened up about not being a part of the main show each week. "I've always been a mega-fan even when I was in it! So in a lot of ways, that kind of mega-fan has come out tenfold now that I'm not in it. When I watch the show I'm literally engulfed in it!

"I think, to be honest with you, what I miss the most is dancing with the professionals. When we used to do our big group numbers, or when we'd do a guest act, those moments where you get to really dance your heart out with a lot of other professionals who all inspire you, I miss that for sure."

